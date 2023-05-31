Welcome To Proverbs Club.Denial Of The Adulteress.
Proverbs 30:20 (NIV).
20) “This is the way of an adulterous woman:
She eats and wipes her mouth
and says, ‘I’ve done nothing wrong.’
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Denial is a typical human reaction to obvious sin.
We look for ways to justify our behavior.
To the adulterous, cleaning her body washed away her sin.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p9exf3j
#way #adulterous #woman #eats #wipes #mouth #says #done #nothing #wrong #adulteress #adultery
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.