Denial Of The Adulteress.

Proverbs 30:20 (NIV).

20) “This is the way of an adulterous woman:

She eats and wipes her mouth

and says, ‘I’ve done nothing wrong.’

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Denial is a typical human reaction to obvious sin.

We look for ways to justify our behavior.

To the adulterous, cleaning her body washed away her sin.

