© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Rebellious Ukrainian Volkssturm is Trying to get the higher authorities to give them supply vehicles that they were promised. 052622
Follow
2
Share
Report
120 views • May 26, 2022
Another rebellious Volkssturm is trying to get the higher authorities to give them supply vehicles that they were promised, but not given. After the fall of Azovstal
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.