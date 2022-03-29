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X22 Report B 03. 28. 22.
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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60 views • March 29, 2022
Ep. 2736b - House Cleaning In Progress, Final Stage, The Entire World Is Watching

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 The world is now going through a major house cleaning. The nazis, biolabs, money laundering and [DS] players are being removed, the [DS] is being exposed right in front of the entire world. The world is watching the destruction of the old guard. The evidence is being brought out into the open, it will start tying all of these players together and it will show just how evil they truly are. We are now in the final stage. 

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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