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Πλύση εγκεφάλου για αποδοχή της εισβολής
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5440 views • February 20, 2020
CREDITS @Paul Joseph Watson
Το συγκεκριμένο βίντεο μου το έριξε το γιουτουμπ
και μου έδωσε και στράικ για ομιλία μισους.
Το ότι δείχνει μια υπαρκτή κατάσταση λέγεται τώρα
ομιλια μισους. Το πήρα και το μετέφρασα από το κανάλι
του Γουάτσον, ο οποίος δεν έφαγε στράικ για ομιλία μίσους
και το βίντεό του παραμένει ανέπαφο στο δικό του κανάλι.
Φοβερα δίκαιοι ε?.
Σχετικό νήμα στο σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=324435#p324435
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/Vasoula2908
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το μπλογκ μου http://ideografhmata.blogspot.com/
(θα ανέβει και εκεί όπου σχολιάζετε ευκολότερα και ελεύθερα)
Το συγκεκριμένο βίντεο μου το έριξε το γιουτουμπ
και μου έδωσε και στράικ για ομιλία μισους.
Το ότι δείχνει μια υπαρκτή κατάσταση λέγεται τώρα
ομιλια μισους. Το πήρα και το μετέφρασα από το κανάλι
του Γουάτσον, ο οποίος δεν έφαγε στράικ για ομιλία μίσους
και το βίντεό του παραμένει ανέπαφο στο δικό του κανάλι.
Φοβερα δίκαιοι ε?.
Σχετικό νήμα στο σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=324435#p324435
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/Vasoula2908
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το μπλογκ μου http://ideografhmata.blogspot.com/
(θα ανέβει και εκεί όπου σχολιάζετε ευκολότερα και ελεύθερα)
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