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The Fake News Anchor Who Tried to Criminalize a Teen While Committing His Own Broadcast Violations: Fremont Protest Coverage and FCC Rules
NebraskaJournalHerald
NebraskaJournalHerald
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Uncensored original report (with profanity) link in the description below. Explore the intense media scrutiny following the January 29, 2026 Fremont High School incident involving a red SUV and student protesters. Omaha anchor Brian Mastre delivered a detailed special report analyzing the viral video, highlighting safety concerns for the teenage driver while examining crowd interactions. The segment replayed key footage multiple times, raising discussions about on-air content handling during family viewing hours. Viewers examine how local news frames high school events, driver safety, and protest dynamics in Nebraska. This case sparks broader conversations on responsible journalism, FCC broadcast guidelines for language, and accountability in real-time reporting. Understand the full context of this developing story and its implications for media practices.


Watch the original uncensored report (with profanity) posted at WOWT.com "Updated: Jan. 29, 2026 at 8:24 PM CST" "BREAKING UPDATE: 2nd video shows Fremont protester hit by SUV" https://www.wowt.com/video/2026/01/29/breaking-update-2nd-video-shows-fremont-protester-hit-by-suv/


Watch the original uncensored report (with profanity) on WOWT's First Alert 6's YouTube channel uploaded and public on Jan 31, 2026 "BREAKING UPDATE: 2nd video shows Fremont protester hit by SUV" https://youtu.be/HdnN3CWHc9M?si=d8euBG1EcMQx-TqK


Specific timestamps in the online version of the report show the profanity airing at approximately 2:10 to 2:30 and again at 4:22 to 4:35.


Official Rule from the FCC: "Indecent and profane content are prohibited on broadcast TV and radio between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., when there is a reasonable risk that children may be in the audience.” fcc.gov


Regulatory Codification (47 CFR § 73.3999(b)):“No licensee of a radio or television broadcast station shall broadcast on any day between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. any material which is indecent.” law.cornell.edu


Statutory Basis (18 U.S.C. § 1464): “Whoever utters any obscene, indecent, or profane language by means of radio communication shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than two years, or both.” uscode.house.gov. The FCC and courts interpret 18 U.S.C. § 1464 ("Whoever utters any obscene, indecent, or profane language by means of radio communication...") as holding the broadcast licensee (the TV station) responsible for the content it transmits over the public airwaves — including pre-recorded videos, third-party bystander audio, or clips it chooses to air and replay. fcc.gov


Complaints can be filed with the FCC, even if they did not see the original live broadcast, and can be submitted at consumercomplaints.fcc.gov (select “TV”, “Indecency/Profanity”). The online versions of the report (available on WOWT’s website and alternate sites) preserve the evidence. Complaints should include the station call letters (WOWT), exact date and time (January 29, 2026), segment title (“BREAKING UPDATE: 2nd video shows Fremont protester hit by SUV”), description of the profanity and replays, and links to the footage. Specific timestamps in the online versions show the profanity starting at approximately 2:10 and 4:22. Multiple complaints strengthen the case for FCC review.


This report assumes, based on the context, timing, and format of the WOWT newscast (including Brian Mastre’s special report), that the profanity-containing segment aired as part of a live over-the-air television broadcast between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Viewers who wish to file an FCC complaint are not required to prove the exact broadcast details themselves. The FCC is responsible for investigating and verifying whether the content was transmitted over regulated broadcast airwaves.


Brian Mastre WOWT Channel 6 Faces Questions Over Fremont High School Protest Coverage and Broadcast Standards


Read the article at the Nebraska Journal Herald https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/the-fake-news-anchor-who-tried-to

Watch the Fremont Protest Playlist https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qMJDvWbgxwA&list=PLBHsNKheeD90


Like, Share, Subscribe, and Comment with your thoughts below.


#FremontProtest #BrianMastre #WOWTChannel6 #FCCBroadcast #OmahaNews

Keywords
fake newsfremont protestomaha exposed
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