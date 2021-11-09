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Exclusive: Law Enforcement Sources Confirm Calif. Gov. Newsom’s 11-day Disappearance Tied to Bad Covid Vax Reaction – FULL SHOW 11/08/21
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200 views • November 09, 2021
Meanwhile, Biden’s surgeon general says president's medical dictatorship is looking to expand the forced vaccine mandate to all businesses! Also, Sweden has now halted the use of Moderna vaccine in people under 30 due to a direct link to myocarditis & heart attacks, proving these are not vaccines but bioweapons.
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