More Blank Checks

The Khazarian Money Pit
* Nearly $100B for Ukraine ‘foreign aid’ so far this year.
* Americans suffer as [Bidan] sends tens of billions of our $ to Ukraine’s endless war.
* The financial cost continues to hurt the American people.
* Zelensky wants U.S. taxpayers to fund him forever.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 25 November 2022
