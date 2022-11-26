Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
More Blank Checks
142 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published Saturday |

The Khazarian Money Pit

* Nearly $100B for Ukraine ‘foreign aid’ so far this year.

* Americans suffer as [Bidan] sends tens of billions of our $ to Ukraine’s endless war.

* The financial cost continues to hurt the American people.

* Zelensky wants U.S. taxpayers to fund him forever.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 25 November 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6316176409112

Keywords
corruptiontucker carlsonmoney launderingjoe bidenfraudukraineendless warracketkhazariawar machineforeign aidvolodymyr zelenskymoney pitl todd woodkleptocracykakistocracyforever war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket