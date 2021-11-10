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▶️ If You Have An .ETH Address - DO THIS | EP#484
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20 views • November 10, 2021
If you have an .ETH address from Ethereum Name Service then you definitely want to check out the airdrop they currently have going on. Here’s how to do it.
This is the token: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/ethereum-name-service/
If you’ve bought an .ETH address before the airdrop, you likely were able to qualify, however the rewards are connected to how long you’ve had the address. You could do that here: https://ens.domains/
The guide on how to claim your ENS tokens is here: https://ens.mirror.xyz/5cGl-Y37aTxtokdWk21qlULmE1aSM_NuX9fstbOPoWU
This is where you need to go to claim the ENS: https://claim.ens.domains/dashboard
So all you really have to do is connect your wallet that has the .ETH address NFT on the claim.ens dashboard. For me, I have mine on my Metamask wallet so I clicked connect wallet and then Metamask.
Once connected it will tell you if you’re eligible to vote in governance. If you proceed, you will make a few votes and then decide your vote before signing the transaction and then receiving your ENS tokens as a reward for your participation.
If the process around delegating your vote etc. is too complicated for you, I personally went through the process via https://earni.fi/ that makes it a smoother process.
This was the largest airdrop I’ve ever received in my entire life and thus I wanted to share how grateful I am and ensure anyone else who is able to do the same can too.
Were you able to take advantage of this? Do you have any crypto domains? What airdrops have you received? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. What you see, hear, or read is my personal opinion, and any statements made are based on my views and should not be misconstrued as fact. My crypto portfolio may or may not be simulated*
👥 Support Me & Follow Me Elsewhere 👥
👉 http://www.scottcbusiness.com
Ask questions in my Telegram: https://t.me/cryptoandthings
You can find all my cryptocurrency addresses on https://cointr.ee/scottcbusiness
You can find the rest of my sponsorship, referral, donation, and extra information here: https://read.cash/@scottcbusiness/sponsorships-referral-support-resource-f7efb629
This is the token: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/ethereum-name-service/
If you’ve bought an .ETH address before the airdrop, you likely were able to qualify, however the rewards are connected to how long you’ve had the address. You could do that here: https://ens.domains/
The guide on how to claim your ENS tokens is here: https://ens.mirror.xyz/5cGl-Y37aTxtokdWk21qlULmE1aSM_NuX9fstbOPoWU
This is where you need to go to claim the ENS: https://claim.ens.domains/dashboard
So all you really have to do is connect your wallet that has the .ETH address NFT on the claim.ens dashboard. For me, I have mine on my Metamask wallet so I clicked connect wallet and then Metamask.
Once connected it will tell you if you’re eligible to vote in governance. If you proceed, you will make a few votes and then decide your vote before signing the transaction and then receiving your ENS tokens as a reward for your participation.
If the process around delegating your vote etc. is too complicated for you, I personally went through the process via https://earni.fi/ that makes it a smoother process.
This was the largest airdrop I’ve ever received in my entire life and thus I wanted to share how grateful I am and ensure anyone else who is able to do the same can too.
Were you able to take advantage of this? Do you have any crypto domains? What airdrops have you received? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. What you see, hear, or read is my personal opinion, and any statements made are based on my views and should not be misconstrued as fact. My crypto portfolio may or may not be simulated*
👥 Support Me & Follow Me Elsewhere 👥
👉 http://www.scottcbusiness.com
Ask questions in my Telegram: https://t.me/cryptoandthings
You can find all my cryptocurrency addresses on https://cointr.ee/scottcbusiness
You can find the rest of my sponsorship, referral, donation, and extra information here: https://read.cash/@scottcbusiness/sponsorships-referral-support-resource-f7efb629
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