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Mikki Willis - Superspreader Of Truth. Plandemic Series
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111 views • January 08, 2022
Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Mikki Willis is joining us. Mikki is the filmmaker behind the docuseries Plandemic. The two part series was “debunked”by critics all over the world in the name of science and public safety the gate keepers of free speech took unprecedented measures to censor the information they called “dangerous conspiracy theories” Today the critics are no longer laughing through accredited scientific studies every major claim made within Plandemic aid now being acknowledged for being acknowledged for being among the first to warn the world of the agenda to reduce liberties of citizens through tyranny.
Mikki Willis is a renowned director film maker and founder of elevate films. He is an extraordinary story teller and a prophetic speaker. Part three of the Plandemic Series will be released May 4th and can be found at https://plandemicseries.com/
Please welcome Mikki Willis to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
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#MikkiWillis #Plandemic #Truth #Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate #Lockdown #NaturalHealth #Movement #Mindset #Minerals #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast
Mikki Willis is a renowned director film maker and founder of elevate films. He is an extraordinary story teller and a prophetic speaker. Part three of the Plandemic Series will be released May 4th and can be found at https://plandemicseries.com/
Please welcome Mikki Willis to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
👍 - Like Our Content? Help Us Grow! (Tip/Donate) https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/donate/
🤝 - Love Freedom? Support Our Sponsors! www.PrepareWithTammy.com
(High Quality Storable Food, Seed, Water Filtration, Air Filtration And More)
❤️ - Want More Info? Become An Exclusive Member And Supporter! https://locals.com/member/TammyGarcia
🤜 - Connect With Tammy On All Social Platforms https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/connect-with-tammy/
🏃♀️ - Visit Tammy's Websites Here - 🏃♀️
.
🎙 - https://naturallyinspiredpodcast.com
.
🔥 - https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com
.
✍️ - https://naturallyinspiredreport.com
.
❤️ - https://locals.com/member/TammyGarcia
Naturally Inspired Media participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via ads, links, and/or images shared on this post.
#MikkiWillis #Plandemic #Truth #Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate #Lockdown #NaturalHealth #Movement #Mindset #Minerals #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast
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