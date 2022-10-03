Is It Time To Do Some Serious Selling For God?

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Sell your possessions, and wgive to the needy. Provide yourselves with moneybags that do not grow old, with ya treasure in the heavens that does not fail, where no thief approaches and no moth destroys. Luke 12:33
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