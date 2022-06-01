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Hillary-Lawyer Sussmann Acquittal is Proof You Can't Get a Fair Trial in DC
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80 views • June 01, 2022
Wayne Allyn Root of https://rootforamerica.com/ guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the reality of attempting to seek justice in DC among the most corrupt operators in America.
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/hillary-lawyer-sussmann-acquitted-of-lying-to-fbi-in-russia-hoax-farce/
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Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/hillary-lawyer-sussmann-acquitted-of-lying-to-fbi-in-russia-hoax-farce/
Help Support The Infowar and Get Your Limited Edition Apparel Today AT COST!
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