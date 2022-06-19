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Vaccine Carnage In The ER , a nurse speaks out
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12040 views • June 19, 2022

Café Locked Out’s New Goal


The Deplorables Epic Road Trip
Recording Australian Voices Everywhere
For Australians Everywhere
"We are attempting to capture a history they are already trying to erase."
~Michael Gray Griffith

The first leg of the tour, from Melbourne to Perth was focused on seeding the hope of Epic in communities around Australia. The method was simple. We'd announce when
 we were to arrive in the next town and once there, we'd join a gathering of like minded people, or those who were just curious and we would invite people from the gathering to be guests.

Separate to this I would also recorday individual interviews.   

This we are continuing to do, and not only to document the stories of those Australians the main stream media ignores, but to use their voices to spread hope and courage.

Basically we are in recruitment. We are trying to motivate people to fight for decency, fairness, empathy and freedom.   

Our second leg was Perth to Mt Isa, Via Darwin.
Now we are on our third leg from Mt Isa to Lismore.
(If you'd like to help support Cafe Locked Out to keep it on air please donate here.
Stripe: https://cafelockedout.com/donate/

The question we’re interested in over and above their own stories is, as a community is, where are we now?
Where are we going?
Do we have to go there or are there other options?
Options with more freedom?

On this first  leg of the journey we quickly discovered that our country is occupied. Silenced by fear, and yet amongst this occupying silence we are uncovering passionate pockets of resistance. People who are busy getting organised. They are sharing ideas, trying to motivate people to come back to the marches and basically holding on to, or rather trying to reclaim the line. People who are deeply concerned about the Government's overreach and direction.

We have also been recording carnage. People everywhere who believe they have been injured, to various extents by the vaccines, and or, who have lost their jobs, friends and family due to the mandates.

None of us can recall a time when our community and culture was facing a more challenging period and this period is clearly far from over.

But this period just might be our defining moment. A period we’re normally laid back Australians rose up and became the architects of the new and better Australia.
Our Country where we are all one and we are free.
Michael Gray Griffith

Mirrored - Cafe Locked out

Thanks to Roland Z for Link

Keywords
australianurseerspeaks out
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