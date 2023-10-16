UN Warehouses in Gaza, where Humanitarian Aid was Stored was Destroyed - Israeli Air Force Destroyed Warehouses with Food and Essential Goods for Gaza

This is what the UN warehouses in Gaza look like now, where the structure stored humanitarian aid. The Israeli Air Force destroyed warehouses with food and essential goods. Tel Aviv is blocking the delivery of humanitarian supplies through the Rafah checkpoint, which was blown up by Israel this morning.

Adding:

⚡️The Palestinian Ministry of Health says that there are about 1,200 people still under the rubble of houses destroyed by Israeli bombing in the Gaza Strip, including about 500 children





