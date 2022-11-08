BREAKING METEOR HITS HOME IN CALIFORNIA+MARS HIT (PLANET X-WORMWOOD SYSTEM DEBRIS ARE COMING) / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





BREAKING: METEOR HITS HOME IN CALIFORNIA+MARS GOT HIT BY MULTIPLE LARGE+SMALL ASTEROIDS (PLANET X-WORMWOOD SYSTEM DEBRIS ARE COMING JUST AS WARNED-PREPARE YOURSELVES FOR GOD!!!) LARGE PLANET X SYSTEM BODY PASSES NEW ZEALAND SKYCAMERAS/MULTIPLE LARGE PLANET X SYSTEM BODIES PASS THE SUN-TIMES OF THE ESSENCE NOW-IS JESUS (YESHUA) YOUR LORD? READ BELOW. Today is now 11/8/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. This videos highlights: You'll see footage caught by me showing a large glowing fiery planet x system body that passed on skycameras over near new Zealand I caught around 4-5 days ago. As its not the sun. As you'll see the object pass on a timelapse that I slowed down for all to see. Also you'll see a clip where not only meteor debri is seen but also what the person who caught the meteor didn't notice is One of the red planet x system bodies in the same footage to the right side of the meteor, as I even zoomed in on the red planet x system body so others can see... Also breaking news out of California, a meteor hit a mans home causing his home to explode. As said right now clusters are coming in. Soon millions will be coming in from Planet xs tail.....also pictures of large planet x system bodies passing the sun from NASA publiv stereo ahead footage also possibly footage of the 2 Large planet bodies that came in with the planet x system on NASAS stereo ahead footage that looks at and around the sun..... Time is of the essence now... Things are about to amplify with planet x ( wormwood/the fiery red dragon) on its way.... walk in love and forgiving daily. Come to christ as lord before late...... time is of the essence now. And times much shorter than many think......Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW.





JayRob420/ footage of meteor debri that hit a California mams home- https://www.youtube.com/shorts/_BStMFvk6zM





