'Houston, We Have A Problem': Russia's Newest Top-Secret Satellite 'OLYMPUS-2K' Horrified The U.S.
The Prisoner
So a few days ago, the United States officially accused Russia of allegedly unleashing a real espionage war against American satellites in space. In particular, the former director of US National Space Policy (NSP) at the National Security Council (NSC) and the head of the private company 'Slingshot Aerospace' Audrey Shaffer directly accused the latest Russian satellite 'Olympus-2K' of collecting classified information by flying extremely close to American satellites...............

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

