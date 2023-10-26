'Houston, We Have A Problem': Russia's Newest Top-Secret Satellite 'OLYMPUS-2K' Horrified The U.S.

So a few days ago, the United States officially accused Russia of allegedly unleashing a real espionage war against American satellites in space. In particular, the former director of US National Space Policy (NSP) at the National Security Council (NSC) and the head of the private company 'Slingshot Aerospace' Audrey Shaffer directly accused the latest Russian satellite 'Olympus-2K' of collecting classified information by flying extremely close to American satellites...............
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.