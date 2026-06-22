Episode 557 June 22, 2026 Con-Air: DHS Abandons Massive Detention Centers

On June 20, 2026 I did a vidoe detailing Trump Administrations plans to deport illegals and US criminals to third world countries, todays video shows the DHS has abandoned their plans for the massive detention warehouse centers.

This is big. And where this is leading to is perilous. Keep serving Jesus.

I love ya'll. Love TL





https://biblehub.com/2_timothy/3-1.htm





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gd3SfYKMf_o&t=51s





https://www.instagram.com/p/DUR2Vs7Dum8/





https://www.union-bulletin.com/news/national/ice-reverses-plan-to-detain-migrants-in-mega-warehouses/article_768926a3-55c4-5470-bb66-df4788eda03b.html





https://www.facebook.com/reel/3002297489959031





https://freerepublic.com/focus/f-news/4384741/posts





https://www.corrections1.com/jail-management/how-transdermal-microchips-could-revolutionize-prison-security





https://www.dailymail.com/news/article-15865953/Microchips-prisoners-skin-track-tech-bosses-told-prison-minister.html





https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2026/06/01/put-microchips-in-prisoners-to-track-them-tech-bosses/





https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/prisoners-to-be-chipped-like-dogs-769977.html





https://www.latimes.com/archives/blogs/top-of-the-ticket/story/2010-04-28/opinion-congressional-candidate-says-illegal-immigrants-should-have-microchips-embedded-likens-group-to-dogs





https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2013%3A15-18&version=NIV





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=38AD9vJQf8Y





_______________________________________

Contact and support Information





$CASH APP$ link:





Terri Lynn





LINK: https://cash.app/$hardnewstv2Terrilynn





Support via MAIL:





Terri Lynn

PO BOX 62

Forest Hill, La 71430





Email: [email protected]





BITCHUTE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/N6UjeGbQ2a2D/





RUMBLE Channel

https://rumble.com/v6ohba6-episode-358-feb-23-2025-uk-threatens-us-citizens-with-arrest-inside-us.htm





YouTube

HardNewsTv4

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGFJ-YULw-oDs-UztIQUxDg





website

https://gamechangertv.net/