Episode 557 June 22, 2026 Con-Air: DHS Abandons Massive Detention Centers

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On June 20, 2026 I did a vidoe detailing Trump Administrations plans to deport illegals and US criminals to third world countries, todays video shows the DHS has abandoned their plans for the massive detention warehouse centers.
This is big. And where this is leading to is perilous. Keep serving Jesus.
I love ya'll. Love TL
https://biblehub.com/2_timothy/3-1.htm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gd3SfYKMf_o&t=51s
https://www.instagram.com/p/DUR2Vs7Dum8/
https://www.union-bulletin.com/news/national/ice-reverses-plan-to-detain-migrants-in-mega-warehouses/article_768926a3-55c4-5470-bb66-df4788eda03b.html
https://www.facebook.com/reel/3002297489959031
https://freerepublic.com/focus/f-news/4384741/posts
https://www.corrections1.com/jail-management/how-transdermal-microchips-could-revolutionize-prison-security
https://www.dailymail.com/news/article-15865953/Microchips-prisoners-skin-track-tech-bosses-told-prison-minister.html
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2026/06/01/put-microchips-in-prisoners-to-track-them-tech-bosses/
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/prisoners-to-be-chipped-like-dogs-769977.html
https://www.latimes.com/archives/blogs/top-of-the-ticket/story/2010-04-28/opinion-congressional-candidate-says-illegal-immigrants-should-have-microchips-embedded-likens-group-to-dogs
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2013%3A15-18&version=NIV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=38AD9vJQf8Y
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