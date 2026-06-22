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Episode 557 June 22, 2026 Con-Air: DHS Abandons Massive Detention Centers
Hardnewstv14
Hardnewstv14
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On June 20, 2026 I did a vidoe detailing Trump Administrations plans to deport illegals and US criminals to third world countries, todays video shows the DHS has abandoned their plans for the massive detention warehouse centers.

This is big. And where this is leading to is perilous. Keep serving Jesus.

I love ya'll. Love TL


https://biblehub.com/2_timothy/3-1.htm


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gd3SfYKMf_o&t=51s


https://www.instagram.com/p/DUR2Vs7Dum8/


https://www.union-bulletin.com/news/national/ice-reverses-plan-to-detain-migrants-in-mega-warehouses/article_768926a3-55c4-5470-bb66-df4788eda03b.html


https://www.facebook.com/reel/3002297489959031


https://freerepublic.com/focus/f-news/4384741/posts


https://www.corrections1.com/jail-management/how-transdermal-microchips-could-revolutionize-prison-security


https://www.dailymail.com/news/article-15865953/Microchips-prisoners-skin-track-tech-bosses-told-prison-minister.html


https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2026/06/01/put-microchips-in-prisoners-to-track-them-tech-bosses/


https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/prisoners-to-be-chipped-like-dogs-769977.html


https://www.latimes.com/archives/blogs/top-of-the-ticket/story/2010-04-28/opinion-congressional-candidate-says-illegal-immigrants-should-have-microchips-embedded-likens-group-to-dogs


https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2013%3A15-18&version=NIV


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=38AD9vJQf8Y


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LINK: https://cash.app/$hardnewstv2Terrilynn


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Terri Lynn

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Email: [email protected]


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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/N6UjeGbQ2a2D/


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https://rumble.com/v6ohba6-episode-358-feb-23-2025-uk-threatens-us-citizens-with-arrest-inside-us.htm


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HardNewsTv4

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGFJ-YULw-oDs-UztIQUxDg


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