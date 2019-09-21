How To Use Aloe Vera for Skin Whitening.



Aloe vera is a natural and very effective skin whitening agent.



The vitamin E, vitamin C, and vitamin A, present in aloe vera help soften skin and keep your skin layer looking fresh all of the times.



It helps remove dead cells and brightens the skin naturally.

The anti-microbial properties of aloe vera makes it an effective solution for acne and pimples.



Aloe vera has also moisturizing properties, so it can be used as a great moisturizer for the skin.



How To Use Aloe Vera Gel for Skin Whitening?,



1. Aloe Vera and Rose Water:

Ingredients:

Fresh aloe vera gel

Rose water.



Simply mix the aloe vera gel and rose water and apply it on your face.

Leaver it for 15 to 20 minutes.

Rinse with cold water.

Do it once or twice a week.



2. Cucumber, Lemon and Aloe Vera Gel face mask:

Ingredients:

Aloe vera gel.

Cucumber juice.

Lemon juice.



Mix the aloe vera gel, cucumber and lemon juice

Now apply this mixture over your face.

Leaver it for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off by with cold water.





3. Aloe Vera With Turmeric And Honey:

Ingredients:

Aloe vera gel.

Organic Honey.

A pinch of turmeric.



Mix the aloe vera gel, honey and turmeric to make a paste.

Then, apply this face mask on your skin.

Wait for about 20 minutes.

Rinse it off by using lukewarm water.

Repeat the procedure twice a week.