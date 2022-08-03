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8/02/22 BIDEN Dead? Vault 7, NEOM, Globalist Blacklist= WW Fascism
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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445 views • August 03, 2022

8/02/22 Today the USA has no idea where Biden is. Total blackout never before seen in American history.

Meanwhile, the Vault 7 alleged Whistleblower faces a possible 80 year sentence for releasing C_A malware files detailing total hacking surveillance of the US population.

Also, Ukraine Blacklist set to be a NAT- globalist dissidents data base....

To support You Are Free TV:

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Monthly and one-time support:

Https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

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Links for Today's Video:

YAFTV Garden Video!

https://rumble.com/v1ekpq1-lifting-spirits-with-garden-abundance.html

Joshua Schulte convicted 8 counts Espionage:

 https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2022/07/15/wrgj-j15.html

NEOM, Bin S_lmon's LINE to Cage Humanity in a Matrix Simulation: 

https://www.engadget.com/the-line-neom-saudi-images-134030730.html

The UKRAINE Glob_list Blacklist: 

https://schillerinstitute.com/blog/2022/07/30/twenty-five-prominent-individuals-denounce-being-targeted-as-putin-agents-by-ukraine-u-s-nato/

State Senator Mike Thompson, KS, lays out the BS on Climate, energy, economy Fraud:

 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SYlOWgOXVMk

As we all grieve during this Globalist generated genocide, YAFTV wants to highlight this video: 

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/catherine-parker-covid-vaccine-injuries/?utm_source=salsa&eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=25df3846-c7bc-438f-b480-779081e328b3

Thank you so much for supporting You Are Free TV!

As we collectively mourn for the victims of the b_o weapon gen_cide, we can also Take Up the Full Armor of God, Pray for Humanity and be determined and committed to end this Gl_balist Tyranny!

WE ARE FREE!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy