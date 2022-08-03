8/02/22 BIDEN Dead? Vault 7, NEOM, Globalist Blacklist= WW Fascism

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8/02/22 Today the USA has no idea where Biden is. Total blackout never before seen in American history.
Meanwhile, the Vault 7 alleged Whistleblower faces a possible 80 year sentence for releasing C_A malware files detailing total hacking surveillance of the US population.
Also, Ukraine Blacklist set to be a NAT- globalist dissidents data base....
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Links for Today's Video:
YAFTV Garden Video!
https://rumble.com/v1ekpq1-lifting-spirits-with-garden-abundance.html
Joshua Schulte convicted 8 counts Espionage:
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2022/07/15/wrgj-j15.html
NEOM, Bin S_lmon's LINE to Cage Humanity in a Matrix Simulation:
https://www.engadget.com/the-line-neom-saudi-images-134030730.html
The UKRAINE Glob_list Blacklist:
https://schillerinstitute.com/blog/2022/07/30/twenty-five-prominent-individuals-denounce-being-targeted-as-putin-agents-by-ukraine-u-s-nato/
State Senator Mike Thompson, KS, lays out the BS on Climate, energy, economy Fraud:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SYlOWgOXVMk
As we all grieve during this Globalist generated genocide, YAFTV wants to highlight this video:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/catherine-parker-covid-vaccine-injuries/?utm_source=salsa&eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=25df3846-c7bc-438f-b480-779081e328b3
Thank you so much for supporting You Are Free TV!
As we collectively mourn for the victims of the b_o weapon gen_cide, we can also Take Up the Full Armor of God, Pray for Humanity and be determined and committed to end this Gl_balist Tyranny!
WE ARE FREE!