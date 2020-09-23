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20:1 Gates Tells Why He Invested Billions in Vaccines
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69 views • September 23, 2020
Bill Gates freely admits he has invested in a zero risk, 100% pure profit venture. The 1986 NCVIA protects vaccine makers from accountability or lawsuits stemming from injuries or death, linked to their products. Now you see why Zuckerberg has tightened the noose on vaccine info on his platform?
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