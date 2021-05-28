© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
광야의 소리 7,014시대읽기)(영문해설)렘 22:29. 땅이여, 땅이여, 땅이여, 여호와의 말을 들을지니라
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • May 28, 2021
Isa 24:19 땅이 깨어지고 깨어지며 땅이 갈라지고 땅이 흔들리고 흔들리며
Isa 24:20 땅이 취한 자 같이 비틀비틀하며 침망 같이 흔들리며 그 위의 죄악이 중하므로 떨어지고 다시 일지 못하리라
Isa 24:21 그 날에 여호와께서 높은 데서 높은 군대를 벌하시며 땅에서 땅 왕들을 벌하시리니
Isa 24:20 땅이 취한 자 같이 비틀비틀하며 침망 같이 흔들리며 그 위의 죄악이 중하므로 떨어지고 다시 일지 못하리라
Isa 24:21 그 날에 여호와께서 높은 데서 높은 군대를 벌하시며 땅에서 땅 왕들을 벌하시리니
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.