NLP Coaching | 3 day Modern Hypnosis Rapid Induction

http://nlpcoaching.com NLP Coaching | The Tad James Co.



This is a demonstration of Hypnosis.



To book on the next program and learn how to do this visit: http://www.nlpcoaching.com

What is Hypnosis?

Hypnosis has been scientifically proven to be effective in creating change in certain repetitive behaviors including smoking and weight loss, stress reduction, motivation and pain control. Our accelerated weekend hypnosis training course is excellent for anyone who wants to learn hypnotherapy with a maximum of "hands-on" experience. Over the course of our training you will be guided through the Basic Hypnotherapist training by one of our top instructors, using "hands-on" practice, lectures, and discussion.





You will find that you can use hypnosis successfully after only one weekend.





If you want to receive your hypnotherapy certification, you can by simple completing a written test at home, and at your own speed. If you have any questions, you can always call us.





Why Attend This accelerated Hypnosis Training:

HANDS-ON HYPNOTHERAPY TRAINING





If you have taken other Hypnotherapy training, you will probably find this easier to learn than most. The reason being that we lay the course out logically, making it easy to learn by building on your success over the course of the training. You won't have to watch long, boring videos of someone else doing Hypnosis -- YOU WILL SEE IT LIVE AND YOU WILL DO IT. You can learn it easily.





OUTSTANDING TRAINERS





All of our trainers are certified hypnosis trainers as well as being either Certified Trainers of NLP or Master Trainers of NLP. Over the past 25 years we have taught thousands of students to become Hypnotherapists. Furthermore this training is designed to be simple to learn and easy to master.





LEARN NEW WAYS TO ACCOMPLISH YOUR GOALS





If you are a parent, you will find that this is an eye-opener. If you are a therapist, you will wonder why you did not learn this earlier. If you are a health-care professional you will find that your practice goes more easily and smoothly. AND "IF" you are just interested in Hypnosis, you will love this weekend training











