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Alex Jones & Bob Chapman - The Illuminati Bankers Want to Destroy the Middle Class
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186 views • May 23, 2020
Alex Jones and Bob Chapman of the International Forecaster briefly discuss the illuminati bankers plan to crash the world economy and completely destroy the middle class in order to bring in their New World Order.
Alex briefly touches on the history of globalist financing despots like Mao, Hitler, Pol Pot and Stalin as a foreshadowing of things to come if the New World Order get their way, using a completely manufactured banking crisis as the pretext to COMPLETELY steal EVERYTHING and permanently destroy the freedoms and liberties of the people as they had planned all along.
Alex briefly touches on the history of globalist financing despots like Mao, Hitler, Pol Pot and Stalin as a foreshadowing of things to come if the New World Order get their way, using a completely manufactured banking crisis as the pretext to COMPLETELY steal EVERYTHING and permanently destroy the freedoms and liberties of the people as they had planned all along.
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