⚡️For those who missed Yahya Saree's voice, the military spokesman of the Houthis.. (this morning)

Saree declares:

1. We launched a barrage of missiles towards sensitive targets in occupied Jaffa - we hit them precisely.



2. From now on, a complete ban will be imposed on the movement of Israeli vessels of any kind in the Red Sea - they will be considered legitimate military targets for our forces.



3. We will respond to escalation with escalation.



@Intelslava

Adding:

Adding, more:

CAN ISRAEL STRIKE IRAN WITHOUT THE US? The Tanker Math (Nobody Is Doing) Doesn't Math



Trump says US forces won't participate in Isn'treal's announced retaliation against Iran.



Cool story, Daddy.



Let's look at what Isn'treal can actually do on its own:



✈️Israel's entire aerial refueling fleet:

➡️7× Boeing KC-707 Re'em (~75t transferable fuel each)

➡️ 1× Boeing KC-46A "Gideon" (delivered May 27, ~95t transferable fuel)



🛢Total: 8 tankers ➡️~620 tons of fuel



The geography:

➡️Isn'treal to western Iranian targets (Isfahan, Natanz): ~1,500–1,700 km

➡️Israel to Tehran: ~2,000 km

Maximum range of "Isn'treali" F-35/F-15 manned terror dispensers: ~2,000 km



At these distances, the actual mission profile for strike aircraft is:



1️⃣ Take off from an IOF airbase carrying max strike payload

2️⃣ Immediate post-takeoff top-off over friendly airspace (~300–400 km out)

3️⃣ Transit to Iranian AD zone - enter fuel-critical for maneuverability

4️⃣ Execute strike, exit Iranian airspace

5️⃣ Emergency egress refuel immediately after exiting Iranian AD (~eastern GCC/OnlyFans Caliphates)

6️⃣ Return transit to Israel



That's three refueling stations required simultaneously — with no tanker able to safely loiter near Iranian airspace.



🧠The math:



8 tankers split across 3 stations = 2–3 tankers per station - in theory. More likely: 2 tankers per "safe zone" stations, 4 tankers for the emergency egress refuel.



Each tanker carries ~75t (95t) of transferable fuel. Each strike aircraft (F-35I, F-15I) needs roughly 6–8t per refueling event. That's 9–12 aircraft serviced per tanker per station — before it's empty.



With 2-3 tankers at the critical egress bracket, that's theoretically 18–24 aircraft — and the timing and sequencing can collapse fast, as pilots exiting Iranian airspace fuel-critical cannot queue. They need gas now, in short sequence, cannot loiter or "hop on to the next station".



Maximum realistic sortie: 15–20 aircraft. One wave. Then the entire fleet lands, refuels, and resets.



Another, even bigger Elephant in the room - who will deal with Iranian AD systems? Where will Isn'trealis get the anti-radar specialists to supress Iranian AD and enable the aerial incursion into its airspace in the first place?



🧠 Conclusion:



Without the actual US military, its Isn'treali proxy cannot do a single real aerial operation against Iran - they can deliver their calling card - launch 20-30 stand-off munitions at targets in western Iran. At best.



Oh, another "interesting" fact: currently there are 40+ US KC-135s and KC-46s parked at Ben Gurion Airport - and they're staying there "till end of 2027".



Their numbers actually grew from ~36 during the February-March terror campaign against Iran to 47 after the ceasefire, with additional tankers rotating in despite Iran destroying or damaging at least 7 US refuelers during the conflict (1 shot down over Iraq, 5 damaged at Prince Sultan AB in Saudi Arabia, at least 1 more hit in action).



The US tankers at Ben Gurion have been flying daily sorties continuously since early April.



The Orangetan Stable genius Window Licker Supreme Leader claims US War machine will not take part in this new war crime.



🐻Anyone buying this BS claim should immediately contact our Chatbot - we have a special, once in a lifetime offer on magical beans and bridges and Moon and Mars real estate plots at very reasonable prices. We'll throw in some time-shares on Ivanka & Twink's paradise island in Albania for the first 999 buyers.



🔴 @DDGeopolitics