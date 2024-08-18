WHO IS GOD THE FATHER? Part 7: Walking with the Father

What is your relationship like with your parents? Did they provide the love and emotional nourishment you needed to be secure and happy as a child? How is your relationship with God as an adult? Whether you realize it or not, the way your parents treated you affects the way you interact with your heavenly Father.

It is God the Father’s desire to bask you in His love. He wants a relationship with each of His children. Satan creates religious systems that lead nowhere and the mental bondage is worse than being physically locked up. The religions of mankind are built upon good works and following arduous rules.

In contrast, the only requirement Jesus imposed was that people would repent of their sins and obey His spiritual laws. This is why Jesus said, “Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and you shall find rest unto your souls.” Our Heavenly Father knows that we are not perfect and has offered redemption if we are willing to confess ours sins.

There is no pressure or stress when you are walking with God the Father. So if you are struggling with salvation because of Satan’s heavy burdens, what are you waiting for? God will abundantly pardon and shower you in His infinite and unconditional love.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2014/RLJ-1467.pdf

RLJ-1467 -- OCTOBER 26, 2014

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays at 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm



