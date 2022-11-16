Create New Account
11.14.22 Patriot Streetfighter, This is a "We The People" Takedown Operation, Get In The Fight!!
The Patriot Streetfighter
Get in the Fight - http://tomahawkswitch.com/

It should be coming clear now that the requirement for this battle to come to an end and result in a victory for humanity is that We The People are going to have to fight ourselves. Sitting this one out is not an option. Otherwise death of a nation and it's people will be permanent.

