11.14.22 Patriot Streetfighter, This is a "We The People" Takedown Operation, Get In The Fight!!

Get in the Fight - http://tomahawkswitch.com/
It should be coming clear now that the requirement for this battle to come to an end and result in a victory for humanity is that We The People are going to have to fight ourselves. Sitting this one out is not an option. Otherwise death of a nation and it's people will be permanent.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.