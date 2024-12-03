Panana 200W Portable Foldable Solar Panel 200 Watt UNBOXING and REVIEW TEST #wisebuyreviews

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SEE IT HERE: https://amzn.to/4gdvXzf [amazon affiliate links] Panana 200W Foldable Solar Panel Waterproof 18V Portable Solar Cell Solar Charger with USB/Type-C/DC Port for Outdoor Power Station RV Camping Off Grid Backyard Use
In this video I set up the Panana solar panel to see what kind of output I can have from this solar panel. I was happy with the results with Winter December 2nd New York Sun, getting between 100 watts and up to 140 watt spikes in power generation across all 5 panels tested.
---- ANDERSON CONNECTOR GUIDE
12v DC Wiring How to DIY Guide for ANDERSON Power Connectors BENEFIT Project & Tools #wisebuyreviews
