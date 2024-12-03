BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Panana 200W Portable Foldable Solar Panel 200 Watt UNBOXING and REVIEW TEST #wisebuyreviews
WISEBUY REVIEWS
5 followers
53 views • 4 months ago

SEE IT HERE: https://amzn.to/4gdvXzf [amazon affiliate links] Panana 200W Foldable Solar Panel Waterproof 18V Portable Solar Cell Solar Charger with USB/Type-C/DC Port for Outdoor Power Station RV Camping Off Grid Backyard Use


In this video I set up the Panana solar panel to see what kind of output I can have from this solar panel. I was happy with the results with Winter December 2nd New York Sun, getting between 100 watts and up to 140 watt spikes in power generation across all 5 panels tested.


---- ANDERSON CONNECTOR GUIDE

12v DC Wiring How to DIY Guide for ANDERSON Power Connectors BENEFIT Project & Tools #wisebuyreviews

https://youtu.be/zZkIR48C4uE


You may also want to see my OTHER SOLAR PANEL REVIEW VIDEOS:

- How To Install BougeRV 100 Watt CIGS Solar Panel On Highlander SUV Car Roof Review #wisebuyreviews - https://youtu.be/1ab9L63EVeo

- Panana 200W Portable Foldable Solar Panel 200 Watt UNBOXING and REVIEW TEST #wisebuyreviews https://youtu.be/YG1WhoDCH9Q

- Nicesolar Foldable 200W Bifacial Solar Panel UNBOXING REVIEW on Sunny Day #wisebuyreviews https://youtu.be/H12rmL-ItIY

- Eco Worthy 100 watt Bifacial 12v 100w Solar Panel Review Is It Any Good #wisebuyreviewshttps://youtu.be/8zqZhlhIKCM

- Wetown 200 watt FOLDABLE Portable Solar Panel Unboxing Review #wisebuyreviewshttps://youtu.be/nlInvWpN5V0

- Topunive 100w BIFACIAL Portable SOLAR Panel Unboxing & Review #wisebuyreviews - https://youtu.be/6sxaP3xaNFI

- BigBlue Solarpowa 400 Watt Foldable Portable Solar Panel Unboxing and Review #wisebuyreviews - https://youtu.be/qZiWJti3gk0

- Topunive 100w Foldable Portable Suitcase BIFACIAL Solar Panel Unboxing and Review #wisebuyreviews - https://youtu.be/Kd1H9-FCNi0

- Nicesolar Foldable 200W Bifacial Solar Panel UNBOXING REVIEW on Sunny Day #wisebuyreviews - https://youtu.be/H12rmL-ItIY

- ALLPOWERS SP035 200W Portable Solar Panel UNBOXING & Review #wisebuyreviews - https://youtu.be/Zqs-CPRUcvs

- FUNAURORE Cheap 120 Watt Foldable Solar Panel REVIEW UNBOXING for Solar Generator #wisebuyreviews - https://youtu.be/XaJ4MrXHNYA


- See all my videos here: https://www.youtube.com/@wisebuyreviews/videos


YOUTUBE Version: https://youtu.be/YG1WhoDCH9Q

Keywords
diysolar poweroff-grid
