34 Biblical Prophecies Coming to Pass Simultaneously? | Is Christ Returning Soon? Are 34 Biblical Prophecies Being Fulfilled Right Now? (READ THE SHOW DESCRIPTION)

34 Biblical Prophecies Coming to Pass Simultaneously? | Is Christ Returning Soon? Are 34 Biblical Prophecies Being Fulfilled Right Now?

SIGNS #1 - Ezekiel 38: 5-6 | Did the Bible Prophecy Israel Being Attacked Specifically By Iran (Biblical Persia), Ethiopia (Biblical Ethiopia), Libya (Biblical Libya) & Turkey (Biblical Gomer)?

SIGN #2 - Matthew 24 (Events That Must Take Place Before the Return of Christ)

SIGN #3 - Luke 17: 28-30 (As In the Days of Lot Before the Return of Christ)

SIGN #6 - Genesis Chapter 6: 5-6 (The Earth Was Filled With Hamas Before the Flow

SIGN #7 - Matthew 24:37 (As In the Days of Noah Before the Return of Christ)

SIGN #8 - Amos 1:7 (But I will send a fire on the wall of Gaza, which shall devour the palaces thereof)

SIGN #9 - Zephaniah 2:4 (For Gaza shall be forsaken, and Ashkelon a desolation: they shall drive out Ashdod at the noon day, and Ekron shall be rooted up.)

SIGN #10 - Isaiah 17:1 (Destruction of Damascus)

SIGN #11 - Daniel 7:25 (Changing Times & Laws)

SIGN #12 - Revelation 6:5-6 (Hyper-Inflation / Fiat Currency Being Destroyed)

SIGN #13 - Revelation 13: 16-18 (The Mark of the Beast)

SIGN #14 - Revelation 9:11 & Revelation 2:13 (Satan Lives In Geneva)

SIGN #15 - Revelation 13:2 (The Guardian of Nations Statue)

SIGN #16: 1st Timothy 4 (In the Latter Times People Shall Depart from Their Faith, Ban the Eating of Meat)

SIGN #17 - Daniel 7 (The Emergence of the Anti-Christ Prophet)

SIGN #18 - Genesis 6: 4-6 (Nephilim In the Days of Noah, Upgrading Humans Into Gods)

SIGN #19 - Revelation 11: 1-2 (Rebuilding the Third Temple & Building a High-Speed Train to Build Pilgrims to the Third Temple)

SIGN #20 - Luke 21:20-24 (Jerusalem Surrounded by Armies)

SIGN #21 - Numbers 19: 1-22 (The Red Heifers Are Now Here)

SIGN #22 - 1st Thessalonians Chapter 5 (The Calls for Peace & Safety Are Happening Now At the United Nations)

SIGN #23 - Revelation 13:13 (He Shall Do Great Wonders & Maketh Fire Come Down from Heaven)

SIGN #24 - Revelation 16:12-14 (When the Euphrates River Dries Up, the False Prophet Will Show Up & China & Russia Will Team Up + Yuval Noah Harari Now Wants to Rewrite the Bible Using Artificial Intelligence

SIGN #25 - Revelation 16:12-14 (As the Euphrates River Has Dried Up, the Artifacts Relates to Gilgamesh Have Appeared, Yuval Noah Harari Was Working On the Gilgamesh Project When Barack Obama Found Him, When Nimrod Fled After Attempting to Build the Tower of Babel Changed Him Named to Gilgamesh, the FreeMasons Use a “G” In Their Logo In Honor of Gilgamesh)

SIGN #26 - Mark 13, Luke 21 & Matthew 24 - Are Sections of the Bible Include Jesus’ Description of What Must Happen Before He Returns (All of the Prophecies Are Being Fulfilled Simultaneously, Wars, Rumors of Wars, Famines, Pestilences, Nation Rising Against Nation, etc.)



