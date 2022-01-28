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Brussels - What Really Happened? By Janet Ossebaard [Creator of Fall of the Cabal]
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140 views • January 28, 2022
Brussels - What Really Happened? By Janet Ossebaard [Creator of Fall of the Cabal]
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
TShirts for Charity
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512
January 23, 2022: Half a million people went to Brussels (Belgium, EU capital) to demonstrate against the mandatory QR-codes and Covid vaccinations. What was a beautiful, colorful. and peaceful protest was corrupted by Antifa, the Police, the Military, and the Main Stream Media. This short film shows you the evidence of a scam, a set-up to make the "anti-vaxxers" look like criminals, vandals, aggressors. It's time to expose the oppressors of the People! Please share this video wide and far...
Script, voice-over and editing: Janet Ossebaard
The Fall of the Cabal
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rjL5HWS0JIsP/
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
TShirts for Charity
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512
January 23, 2022: Half a million people went to Brussels (Belgium, EU capital) to demonstrate against the mandatory QR-codes and Covid vaccinations. What was a beautiful, colorful. and peaceful protest was corrupted by Antifa, the Police, the Military, and the Main Stream Media. This short film shows you the evidence of a scam, a set-up to make the "anti-vaxxers" look like criminals, vandals, aggressors. It's time to expose the oppressors of the People! Please share this video wide and far...
Script, voice-over and editing: Janet Ossebaard
The Fall of the Cabal
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rjL5HWS0JIsP/
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