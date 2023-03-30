Pentagon Pres Secretary's statement on 2 Black Hawk Helo Crash

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@PentagonPresSec on incident in which nine Army soldiers were killed in a crash involving two Black Hawk helicopters crashed in Kentucky, which occurred during a routine training mission.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1641525073474461699