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AwPT = All-ways Pursuing Truth, March 25, Scott Richardson, Cody Snodgres, Corona media hype.
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19 views • March 27, 2020
Update on this created, media-hyped "COVID-1984" crisis with Dr. Scott Richardson of Texas and Cody Snodgres of Colorado. Their insider careers gives informative insights on what-all is happening now.
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