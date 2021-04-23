The Three Brave Things That Our Great Brother, Mr. Bannon Has Done

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In the GTV live broadcast on April 15, 2021, Mr. Miles Guo said, “Mr. Bannon, our dear brother, in a very real sense, is the first Caucasian in the world who has done all three taboo things.” The three things are: (1) he was the first Caucasian proclaiming that the CCP is not equivalent to the Chinese people and that the CCP must be eliminated; (2) he challenged the Vatican; (3) he was the first Caucasian calling the virus the “CCP virus”, taking about the effectiveness of HCQ, and telling people about the risk of the vaccines.