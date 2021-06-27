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Moderna Executives Dump Stocks
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732 views • June 27, 2021
Why are Moderna Executives dumping so much stock? What do they know about the future of Moderna that they are not telling us? The answer to that question can be found in the European Union's Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for Covid-19 Shots. What will happen to the MRNA stock price as the vaccine injury data gets worse and worse? Why is Tal Zaks leaving the company? 122,000 Moderna vaccine injuries in Europe so far.
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