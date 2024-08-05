© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WWIII Alert: Israel braces for Iran counterstrike! UK on fire! "Flat Earth Dave" comes on the show.
13 views • 9 months ago
Netanyahu's visit to the US appears to have set the stage for WWIII with provocative drone strikes coming days after | Iran promises "severe and painful" retaliatory strike from entire resistance axis | Lindsay Graham introduces resolution for war against Iran as Biden promises US will defend Israel | CNN says voters should view Kamala Harris policy "flip flops" as her "learning" | DNC posts bizarre DNC promo photo of Kamala with "MICHELLE" signs in background | Bidenomics fail - US unemployment rate highest since 2021 | Justice Gorsuch responds to Biden's SCOTUS reform proposal | Swiss govt kidnaps children if parents object to gender transition, and more!
