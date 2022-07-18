Stew Peters Full Show Senator Wendy Rogers EXPOSES Fake Election

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Senator Wendy Rogers EXPOSES Fake Elections, American IQs Dropping, Soros Twitter REVEALED. Dr. Jane Ruby has breaking news in the new technology that doctors are currently testing out: Synthetic Parasites!
Noots joins to discuss how we can take back our health, mind, & soul in a way that would never be given to you by any medical doctor today!
Wendy Rogers joins to discuss the importance of voting for America first politicians to clear out the deep state swamp that are wrapped around the globalist agendas fingers!