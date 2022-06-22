"Ukraine Has Lost The War" - US Colonel and former Virginia State Senator, Richard H. Black - said June 13, 2022

Ukraine has lost the war" -

US Colonel and former Virginia State Senator, Richard H. Black.





◾️ Ukraine it's almost out of ammunition.





◾️Ukraine is loosing 6000 soldiers every month. 60 times greater than the US suffered in Vietnam.





◾️Ukraine it's finished.





◾️NATO recognise the war is lost.





◾️The sanctions war has failed.





◾️Biden attempts to strangle russian trade had failed.





◾️ Independent countries resent to be told who they may or not trade with.





◾️Anyone who expect the Russians to crack do not understand the Russian psyche.





◾️The world soon must come to terms with reality, the war is lost.