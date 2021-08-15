Coronavirus & The New World Order: Part 4 - A Great Depopulation

Central to the Great Reset is a Great Depopulation. Make no mistake. The New World Order doesn't have your best interests at heart. The clues are everywhere. The elites want to use the pandemic to reduce the world's population. How will they do it? Can't you guess?



This episode ties together all of the deception and hypocrisy hiding in plain sight and weaves a lucid but shocking tale of what the elite have been planning for us all along.



Nowhere have all the clues and admissions been brought together as devastatingly as in this video, to lay bare the true agenda. After watching this you'll be absolutely convinced of the elite's intentions and you'll be armed with all the evidence of the unfolding crime, much of it in their own words. The same individuals and organizations seem to pop up again and again. You don't even have to dig far below the surface. Connections, connections, connections.



Share this with anyone who doubts what's going on. After seeing this video, the truth cannot be denied or explained away. Sadly it doesn't bode well for the future, but the more of us who are aware, the better we can mount our resistance in the final battle for the freedom of humanity on this earth.