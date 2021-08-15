BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Coronavirus & The New World Order: Part 4 - A Great Depopulation
Virtual Box
Virtual Box
24 followers
Follow
16
Share
Report
4829 views • August 15, 2021
Central to the Great Reset is a Great Depopulation. Make no mistake. The New World Order doesn't have your best interests at heart. The clues are everywhere. The elites want to use the pandemic to reduce the world's population. How will they do it? Can't you guess?

This episode ties together all of the deception and hypocrisy hiding in plain sight and weaves a lucid but shocking tale of what the elite have been planning for us all along.

Nowhere have all the clues and admissions been brought together as devastatingly as in this video, to lay bare the true agenda. After watching this you'll be absolutely convinced of the elite's intentions and you'll be armed with all the evidence of the unfolding crime, much of it in their own words. The same individuals and organizations seem to pop up again and again. You don't even have to dig far below the surface. Connections, connections, connections.

Share this with anyone who doubts what's going on. After seeing this video, the truth cannot be denied or explained away. Sadly it doesn't bode well for the future, but the more of us who are aware, the better we can mount our resistance in the final battle for the freedom of humanity on this earth.
Keywords
alex jonesplanned parenthoodvaccinenwounited nationsrockefellerwhogeorgia guidestoneseugenicsbill gatesrepublicjesse venturaepsteinmegacitiesplatomargaret sangerprince philipid2020coronaviruscovid-19ted turnerthe great resetthe final solution
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
After being encroached on by NATO for decades, Russia&#8217;s &#8220;last resort&#8221; nuclear weapon threat sounds like a bluff

After being encroached on by NATO for decades, Russia’s “last resort” nuclear weapon threat sounds like a bluff

Lance D Johnson
New poll reveals broad bipartisan support for AI pause and wealth tax on billionaires

New poll reveals broad bipartisan support for AI pause and wealth tax on billionaires

Ramon Tomey
Six Lighting Options for Power Outages, EMP Events

Six Lighting Options for Power Outages, EMP Events

Edison Reed
Experts Outline Two-Week Emergency Food Storage Guidance

Experts Outline Two-Week Emergency Food Storage Guidance

Iva Greene
The UN&#8217;s double standard: A case study in censorship

The UN’s double standard: A case study in censorship

Ava Grace
OpenAI Seeks $30B at $1.4T Valuation as Altman Faces Bipartisan Criticism

OpenAI Seeks $30B at $1.4T Valuation as Altman Faces Bipartisan Criticism

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy