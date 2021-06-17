EP 2495 6PM This is the Battle of Our Lives If Result Stands This will be the end of American Democracy

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Navarro released three volumes of The Navarro Report in his personal capacity to shed light on potentially illegal activity that may have occurred during the 2020 Presidential Election.
On Tuesday Dr. Peter Navarro told The Gateway Pundit, “Democrats threw 1,000 lawyers into Arizona… They are doing everything they can to disrupt the process… This is the battle of our lives, gentlemen. This is the battle of our lives. If this election result stands and we don’t get to the bottom of what actually happened, this will be the end of American democracy as we know it.” https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17981
Special Guest: DeAnna Lorraine, political Commentator and news host, Author of the Bestselling book Taking Back America (available on Amazon), and former candidate for congress against Nancy Pelosi - Gab, CloutHub & Parler: @RealDeannaLorraine
https://www.deannalorraine.com/
Special Guest: David Shestokas is the author of the Constitutional Sound Bites series that explains the history, philosophy and meaning of our Founding documents. He is a former Assistant State’s Attorney for the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office in Chicago, IL. https://www.amazon.com/David-Shestokas/e/B002G6UAGU%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share http://www.shestokas.com/
Special Guest: Matt is the former Director of Data and Strategy for the Trump Campaign. He has worked for over one hundred federal, state, and municipal candidates, and many national advocacy organizations and non-profits. After the 2020 General Election, Matt founded and led the Voter Integrity Project to discover illegal ballots and other election anomalies.
FB: @mattbraynard Twitter is @MattBraynard
https://lookaheadamerica.org/ https://lookaheadamerica.org/rally/
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