We are ready to work hand in hand in forming a new, more rational & fair system of world governance - Xi Jinping

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"Russia and China will show themselves as responsible world powers, protecting the authority of the UN and world justice, countering any manifestation of unilateralism and any attempts at reversing history -- provocations aimed at denying the outcome of World War 2 and trying to revive the ghosts of Nazism and fascism. We are ready to work hand in hand in forming a new, more rational and fair system of world governance." - Xi Jinping
Chinese MFA Spokeswoman Mao Ning:
The two presidents agreed to further extend the China-Russia treaty of good-neighborliness and friendly cooperation.
President Xi pointed out that China will work with Russia to jointly honor the spirit of the treaty, and firmly advance the China-Russia back-to-back strategic coordination.