Graham Hancock's ICE AGE ANTARCTIC ATLANTIS Theory
Published Yesterday |
Jan 11, 2023

One of Graham Hancock's foundational theories, is that there was an advanced (by stone age standards) civilization that existed around the time of the end of the last Ice Age. He theorizes that after a catastrophic collapse, this advanced civilization sent out envoys, who brought knowledge and technology that gave rise to some of the famous ancient civilizations we know existed. One of Graham Hancock's claims seems to be that such a civilization might have existed in what is now the Antarctic. So, is it possible that this 'Atlantis' existed, and if so, could it have existed in the Antarctic?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-cQLE2Mi7bQ

atlantisantarcticatheorygraham hancockice agecuriousancient civilizationsprovocativeadvanced civilization

