Watch Tony Blair challenged over his meetings with the Bilderberg group, see the fear in Blair’s eyes.The Bilderberg group meets in secret and their doctrine originated in 1953 ‘Silent weapons for quiet wars’ is a script for the subjugation , control and gaslighting of humanity.
