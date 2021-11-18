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Snippets To Share- "ALL SIN WILL BE JUDGED, BREAK ITS HOLD N-O-W" [The Master's Voice]
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196 views • November 18, 2021
#Repentance #Judgement #Prophetic
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
These snippets are intended for easy sharing. Send them everywhere!
Let us be warned- God will judge ALL SIN, wherever it is found when judgement comes to America it will be judged. Anyone found in sin will meet judgement, God has said He will render a "whole judgement" to America as a land that sheds innocent blood. Let Joseph's example guide us- he resisted temptation and fled to preserve his integrity before the Lord. Apostle Paul asked: 'Have any of you resisted sin to the point of shedding your blood?' He was asking if anyone ever fought sin to the point of dying to conquer it as Jesus did. If you know Jesus died to pay for sin, do not desecrate the sacrifice of Christ for your soul. DEPART FROM SIN NOW and commit (or recommit) your mind/ body/ soul/ spirit to the beautiful God Yahweh, who is the Father of the Lord Jesus Christ. Amen.
Prophecy name: "Without Reprieve"
Blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/10/03/without-reprieve-oct-2-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
These snippets are intended for easy sharing. Send them everywhere!
Let us be warned- God will judge ALL SIN, wherever it is found when judgement comes to America it will be judged. Anyone found in sin will meet judgement, God has said He will render a "whole judgement" to America as a land that sheds innocent blood. Let Joseph's example guide us- he resisted temptation and fled to preserve his integrity before the Lord. Apostle Paul asked: 'Have any of you resisted sin to the point of shedding your blood?' He was asking if anyone ever fought sin to the point of dying to conquer it as Jesus did. If you know Jesus died to pay for sin, do not desecrate the sacrifice of Christ for your soul. DEPART FROM SIN NOW and commit (or recommit) your mind/ body/ soul/ spirit to the beautiful God Yahweh, who is the Father of the Lord Jesus Christ. Amen.
Prophecy name: "Without Reprieve"
Blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/10/03/without-reprieve-oct-2-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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