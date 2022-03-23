【Ukraine Rescue】Nicole Says in an Interview With the Spanish Digital Media La Reublica at the NFSC Medyka Rescue Tent That the CCP Is a Paper Tiger

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【Ukraine Rescue】03/19/2022 Nicole says in an interview with the Spanish digital media La Reublica at the NFSC Medyka rescue tent that the CCP is a paper tiger, and that if the whole world stands together, we will be able to eliminate the CCP that is causing all the wars and troubles, so that the 1.3 billion Chinese compatriots can enjoy democracy, freedom, and the rule of law, just like the rest of the world