Blackout and Calphate Forming 04/02/2024

The New World Order will not be formed until the Third Beast is formed. Today Pastor Stan shows that the Third Beast is about to be formed. In other news, we also take a look at how fast the U.S. would fall in an EMP Attack.





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support



