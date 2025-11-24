7 Days Eelhoe Germinal Oil – Fast Hair Growth & Nourishment

🌿 7 Days Eelhoe Germinal Oil – Natural Hair Growth & Strengthening Formula





Transform your hair with the power of nature! 7 Days Eelhoe Germinal Oil is specially formulated with natural plant extracts and essential nutrients to promote faster, thicker, and healthier hair growth. Infused with the goodness of ginger extract and herbal essence, it deeply nourishes the scalp, strengthens hair roots, and helps reduce hair fall.





✨ Key Benefits:

• Stimulates new hair growth in just 7 days*

• Strengthens hair follicles and reduces breakage

• Deeply nourishes the scalp and improves circulation

• Helps restore thinning and damaged hair

• Suitable for all hair types (men & women)





💧 How to Use:

Apply a few drops to your scalp and gently massage with fingertips for 2–3 minutes. Leave it overnight or for at least 30 minutes before washing. Use daily for best results.





🌱 Net Content: 40ml



Product URL:





https://offer.alibaba.com/cps/c21k1du5?bm=cps&src=saf&productId=1601436872741

