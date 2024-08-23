Since 2011, we have a cure for prostate cancers caused by the synthetic poisons!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

There we had a CURE in 2011 for the prostate cancers that these poison synthetic are causing. Oh, and they jailed me and took it away and accused me of intellectual property theft. My brain does not belong to the cult of scientism. My brain belongs to God and the taxpayers who paid for every word of my college degree onward, every light bulb that turns on in a university. It's about time we use God's people to deliver God's discoveries, which have nothing to do with poison, how you heal.

I wish you throw my patent up there. In 2011 this patent was awarded for botanical compositions in combination with low dose Casodex, a chemotherapy for prostate cancer. The patent was about using botanicals, using plants and phytonutrients, in a platform technology, in order that you could deliver a drug or a sniper, in this case, the prostate cancer drug called Casodex, or bicolutamide.

It's bicolutomide, it is a purine in nature, and we made it chemical, and then we've used it as a drug to target an agency, but we protected you from any kind of side effect or damage, and supported your immune system in killing the poison by driving it directly to the cells the way God uses phytonutrients.

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 05/31/2023

Full Thrivetime Show episode with Clay Clark: https://rumble.com/v2r7wc0-dr.-mikovits-vaccine-nanotechnology-.html

Patents: https://therealdrjudy.com/patents