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“Democracy” – The majority of a population have Spoken / Chosen - So !
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31 views • May 01, 2022
“Democracy” – when, 51% of a population decide what conditions the other 49% will life under. . . . How many Countries state they are Democratic, so when the majority state ( Protest ) their choice the ( Caretakers of infrastructure ) Government carry out the people’s Choice / Decision. So in other words people have chosen to be, Dictated to – Be slaves –- Cower to their caretakers, Not one supposedly democratic country’s “ Government “ gives a shit about “majority Rules” – Do you still believe you are FREE, that you live in a “ Democratic ” System or ever did ?
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