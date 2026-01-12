Goyim Screwed from 1215 Magna Carta?

https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/115877430097482639





https://rumble.com/v73ykju-what-led-up-to-china-staginging-on-canadian-border-to-invade-usa-.html





Expand Video Description for links & my Steven G. Erickson contact information. #WBNemesis





I am SvenVonErick on X, formerly Twitter.





I don't check comments on this post. You can leave me voicemail or text at 1 706 740 9324. If you want a response where I don't instantly get back to you, please leave me some context.





- Steven G. Erickson





Venezuela, the US, Russia, & Iran have oil China needs to not crash financially.





Xi Jinping World Domination Plan with Israel & Bank of International Settlements if we shutoff their oil. We can then Repatriate all the Gold, Silver, & 88% of Everything in World with Currency they printed with Janet Yellen Fictitious Value.





Let's Hang all the Perps of COVID Hoax & 9-11 Peoples Grand Juries Common Law Hanging, Shooting, &/or Lethal Injecting those found guilty. 🚨🚨🚨





More:

https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/110464732793459310





Above Link is about what was done to me to steal the Mother Load of Evidence of 2020 Election Fraud.





Steven G. Erickson





215 S. Broadway Suite 217





Salem, NH 03079





You can leave me a Text or Voicemail





1 706 740 9324. If you want a response back don't just ask me to call you back or say Hi. please give me context. I don't check comments here.





Expand Video Description: https://www.brighteon.com/823c706e-166d-48ce-83a7-7e4ff8c8f2c3





https://rumble.com/v73ypeo-america-can-avoid-invasion-by-starving-china-of-oil..html





https://www.bitchute.com/video/2r6lFvr2tADz





🚫🌈👺✡️🇦🇷💩