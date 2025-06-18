BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Clinton Deception: Unmasking the Rockefeller Bloodline & The Deep State's Web of Lies
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
59 followers
1
70 views • 16 hours ago

THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/updates-with-juan-osavin-storm-is-here-imminent-arrests-global-shifts-and-the-battle-for-truth/


John Michael Chambers pulls back the curtain on Bill Clinton’s true origins—exposing the Rockefeller bloodline hidden behind decades of fabricated history. From staged paternity stories to elite political engineering, this is the untold story of how America’s ruling class manufactures power.


🔴 Bombshell Exposés:


Clinton’s REAL Father: Why Winthrop Rockefeller—not the "drowned soldier" Blythe—is the true patriarch of the Clinton dynasty.


Elite Pedigree: How Clinton’s summers with the Rockefellers and White House access as a teen reveal his preordained rise.


The Deep State Playbook: Clinton’s impossible early career—simultaneously teaching law, running campaigns, and climbing politics—proves elite backing.


Comey’s 8647 Debacle: The FBI’s laughable lies and why smug arrogance is the deep state’s fatal flaw.


"They think you’re too stupid to connect the dots—but the Rockefeller-Clinton bloodline is the Rosetta Stone of corruption." — John Michael Chambers


Keywords
bill clintondeep statepolitical corruptionpolitical deceptiontruth movementrockefeller familyjohn michael chambersruling classdeep state playbookcorruption exposedpolitical conspiracyrockefeller bloodlineclinton originswinthrop rockefellerpolitical engineeringelite dynastyclinton paternityfabricated historycomey fbi8647 documentsclinton risemanufactured powerclinton-rockefellerelite pedigreehidden bloodlines
