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China Mandates Mandatory COVID 19 Anal Swabbing Tests For All Incoming Air Passengers (Seriously!)
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290 views • January 30, 2021
So the country that manufactured the COVID 19 virus and let it loose on the world now wants to perform anal swabbing on all incoming airline passengers. The Chinese communist Party will also most likely be recording your anal inspection and then using it against you in a Hunter Biden style Honey Pot entrapment. Sick pricks.
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