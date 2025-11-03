BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Understanding and Engineering the Nanoparticle Corona and Its Effect on Biological Interfaces MIT 2017
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
231 followers
1
31 views • 1 day ago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpeRvGoaPBw

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1985197899941036211?t=FAShz2E1B5qZrDGOrW0CYg&s=19


DOE CSGF 2014: Understanding CORONA Phase Molecular Recognition Sensors on Single Walled Carbon Nanotubes - Krell Institute 2014 https://rumble.com/v4fuyg9-february-26-2024.html

CORONA Phase Molecular Recognition Sensors Michel strano https://www.google.com/search?q=CORONA+Phase+Molecular+Recognition+Sensors+Michel+strano+&client=ms-android-samsung-ss&sca_esv=2c64aa194f64f0d7&sxsrf=AE3TifNj4I0rgZ8Ni2Rgx0pVrAbH68D02g%3A1762142902362&ei=tioIaa_zFZKeptQPu-2o0Aw&oq=CORONA+Phase+Molecular+Recognition+Sensors+Michel+strano+&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIjlDT1JPTkEgUGhhc2UgTW9sZWN1bGFyIFJlY29nbml0aW9uIFNlbnNvcnMgTWljaGVsIHN0cmFubyAyBxAhGKABGAoyBxAhGKABGAoyBxAhGKABGAoyBxAhGKABGAoyBxAhGKABGApI5DtQgBFYqjdwAXgAkAEAmAHIAaAB0wuqAQYwLjEwLjG4AQPIAQD4AQGYAgygApgMwgILEAAYsAMYogQYiQXCAggQABiwAxjvBcICBRAAGO8FwgIIEAAYogQYiQXCAgUQIRigAZgDAIgGAZAGA5IHBjEuMTAuMaAH7ieyBwYwLjEwLjG4B5QMwgcGMi0xMS4xyAdB&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#sbfbu=1&pi=CORONA%20Phase%20Molecular%20Recognition%20Sensors%20Michel%20strano

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1911563531574476845?t=4b4Pv80_F6l_w2oPCAzJug&s=19


MITnano SENSE.nano Symposium: Engineering the Nanoparticle Corona for Sensors, Michael Strano

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=m496OQGyI3c

CORONA:A Coordinate and Routing system for Nanonetworks

https://search.brave.com/search?q=corna+Nanonetworks&source=android


Pre-computed Vector Protein Corona


The concept of a pre-computed vector protein corona involves the use of nanoparticles pre-coated with specific proteins to modulate the formation of the protein corona when these nanoparticles are introduced into a biological environment.


This approach has been explored to enhance the stability, cellular uptake, and toxicity profiles of nanoparticles, particularly silver nanoparticles (AgNPs).


In one study, the pre-coating of silver nanoparticles with proteins such as albumin and alkaline protease was shown to significantly reduce the extent of further protein binding, thereby modulating the protein corona formation.


This pre-coating also improved the physiological stability of the nanoparticles in serum-rich conditions, which in turn affected their cellular uptake and cytotoxicity.


Another study focused on the use of small molecules, including metabolites, lipids, vitamins, and nutrients, to alter the protein corona patterns on nanoparticles.


This approach was used to enhance the depth of plasma proteome profiling. For instance, adding 1000 µg/ml of phosphatidylcholine to plasma could enable the detection of 897 proteins, a significant increase compared to plasma alone or untreated protein corona.


These findings highlight the potential of pre-computed vector protein corona strategies in improving the diagnostic and therapeutic applications of nanoparticles by modulating their interactions with biological systems.


Small molecule modulation of protein corona for deep plasma proteome profiling


https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-024-53966-z


Pre-coating of protein modulate patterns of corona formation, physiological stability and cytotoxicity of silver nanoparticles


https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0048969720383303


A highly efficient protein corona-based proteomic analysis strategy for the discovery of pharmacodynamic biomarkers


https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9805947/

trump20242030covid
