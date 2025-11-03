Understanding and Engineering the Nanoparticle Corona and Its Effect on Biological Interfaces MIT 2017

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpeRvGoaPBw
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1985197899941036211?t=FAShz2E1B5qZrDGOrW0CYg&s=19
DOE CSGF 2014: Understanding CORONA Phase Molecular Recognition Sensors on Single Walled Carbon Nanotubes - Krell Institute 2014 https://rumble.com/v4fuyg9-february-26-2024.html
CORONA Phase Molecular Recognition Sensors Michel strano https://www.google.com/search?q=CORONA+Phase+Molecular+Recognition+Sensors+Michel+strano+&client=ms-android-samsung-ss&sca_esv=2c64aa194f64f0d7&sxsrf=AE3TifNj4I0rgZ8Ni2Rgx0pVrAbH68D02g%3A1762142902362&ei=tioIaa_zFZKeptQPu-2o0Aw&oq=CORONA+Phase+Molecular+Recognition+Sensors+Michel+strano+&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIjlDT1JPTkEgUGhhc2UgTW9sZWN1bGFyIFJlY29nbml0aW9uIFNlbnNvcnMgTWljaGVsIHN0cmFubyAyBxAhGKABGAoyBxAhGKABGAoyBxAhGKABGAoyBxAhGKABGAoyBxAhGKABGApI5DtQgBFYqjdwAXgAkAEAmAHIAaAB0wuqAQYwLjEwLjG4AQPIAQD4AQGYAgygApgMwgILEAAYsAMYogQYiQXCAggQABiwAxjvBcICBRAAGO8FwgIIEAAYogQYiQXCAgUQIRigAZgDAIgGAZAGA5IHBjEuMTAuMaAH7ieyBwYwLjEwLjG4B5QMwgcGMi0xMS4xyAdB&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#sbfbu=1&pi=CORONA%20Phase%20Molecular%20Recognition%20Sensors%20Michel%20strano
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1911563531574476845?t=4b4Pv80_F6l_w2oPCAzJug&s=19
MITnano SENSE.nano Symposium: Engineering the Nanoparticle Corona for Sensors, Michael Strano
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=m496OQGyI3c
CORONA:A Coordinate and Routing system for Nanonetworks
https://search.brave.com/search?q=corna+Nanonetworks&source=android
Pre-computed Vector Protein Corona
The concept of a pre-computed vector protein corona involves the use of nanoparticles pre-coated with specific proteins to modulate the formation of the protein corona when these nanoparticles are introduced into a biological environment.
This approach has been explored to enhance the stability, cellular uptake, and toxicity profiles of nanoparticles, particularly silver nanoparticles (AgNPs).
In one study, the pre-coating of silver nanoparticles with proteins such as albumin and alkaline protease was shown to significantly reduce the extent of further protein binding, thereby modulating the protein corona formation.
This pre-coating also improved the physiological stability of the nanoparticles in serum-rich conditions, which in turn affected their cellular uptake and cytotoxicity.
Another study focused on the use of small molecules, including metabolites, lipids, vitamins, and nutrients, to alter the protein corona patterns on nanoparticles.
This approach was used to enhance the depth of plasma proteome profiling. For instance, adding 1000 µg/ml of phosphatidylcholine to plasma could enable the detection of 897 proteins, a significant increase compared to plasma alone or untreated protein corona.
These findings highlight the potential of pre-computed vector protein corona strategies in improving the diagnostic and therapeutic applications of nanoparticles by modulating their interactions with biological systems.
Small molecule modulation of protein corona for deep plasma proteome profiling
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-024-53966-z
Pre-coating of protein modulate patterns of corona formation, physiological stability and cytotoxicity of silver nanoparticles
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0048969720383303
A highly efficient protein corona-based proteomic analysis strategy for the discovery of pharmacodynamic biomarkers